Ayeza Khan gives huge round of applause to husband Danish Taimoor in new post

Actor Danish Taimoor has achieved a new milestone which garnered a reaction from his beloved wife Ayeza Khan.
Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, the Pyaray Afzal star hailed her husband's achievements as he has become the first Pakistani actor to reach 1 billion views twice with his blockbuster hits like Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Jaan Nisar.
Alongside the post, Khan penned a lengthy caption to congratulate her husband.
"Congratulations Danish Taimoor. This deserves a round of applause! I have been a part of your life for almost 16 years, and I have seen the same unwavering energy, passion, and hard work in everything you do," she started off.
The Laapata star's post further added, "Your involvement in every project is truly marvelous, and I know how much you love your work. Thanks to Allah for giving you what you deserve in life. I love you and always pray for your success and Good Health."
"Thank you, everyone, for always appreciating his work; we are truly humbled. Now, get ready for the Sherrr to roar like never before in his upcoming project, which, InshAllah, will break all the records any actor has made so far! Proud of you Meray Sher!" the Tum Kon Piya starlet signed off taking pride.
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exchanged wedding vows in 2014.