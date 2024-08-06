Entertainment

Ayeza Khan gives huge round of applause to husband Danish Taimoor in new post

Ayeza Khan pens a note of appreciation for husband Danish Taimoor as he adds a new feather to his cap

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Ayeza Khan pens a note of appreciation for husband Danish Taimoor as he adds a new feather to his cap
Ayeza Khan pens a note of appreciation for husband Danish Taimoor as he adds a new feather to his cap 

Actor Danish Taimoor has achieved a new milestone which  garnered a reaction from his beloved wife Ayeza Khan. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, the Pyaray Afzal star hailed her husband's achievements as he has become the first Pakistani actor to reach 1 billion views twice with his blockbuster hits like Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Jaan Nisar. 

Alongside the post, Khan penned a lengthy caption to congratulate her husband. 


"Congratulations Danish Taimoor. This deserves a round of applause! I have been a part of your life for almost 16 years, and I have seen the same unwavering energy, passion, and hard work in everything you do," she started off. 

The Laapata star's post further added, "Your involvement in every project is truly marvelous, and I know how much you love your work. Thanks to Allah for giving you what you deserve in life. I love you and always pray for your success and Good Health."

"Thank you, everyone, for always appreciating his work; we are truly humbled. Now, get ready for the Sherrr to roar like never before in his upcoming project, which, InshAllah, will break all the records any actor has made so far! Proud of you Meray Sher!" the Tum Kon Piya starlet signed off taking pride.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exchanged wedding vows in 2014. 

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Entertainment News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo