Entertainment

Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter

Kit Harington's daughter has taken her very first steps

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Kit Haringtons daughter has taken her very first steps
Kit Harington's daughter has taken her very first steps 

Kit Harrington has lots to celebrate as her toddler has taken her first steps. 

While promoting the upcoming third session of HBO's the actor, 37, revealed, “My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London, and I’m missing them a lot." 

Gushing over his super cute kids, the Eternals star said, "I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed. They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous."

It has been a year since Harington and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed a daughter. 

In July 2023, a rep for Harington confirmed the news to PEOPLE stating the two were delighted to have welcomed a little girl in the family. 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in June 2018. 

While the two shared the screen on season two of Game of Thrones, the two had already met long before they became castmates. 

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Entertainment News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Jennifer Garner drops grueling 'Marvel fit' workout for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'