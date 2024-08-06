Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter

Kit Harrington has lots to celebrate as her toddler has taken her first steps.
While promoting the upcoming third session of HBO's the actor, 37, revealed, “My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London, and I’m missing them a lot."
Gushing over his super cute kids, the Eternals star said, "I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed. They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous."
It has been a year since Harington and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed a daughter.
In July 2023, a rep for Harington confirmed the news to PEOPLE stating the two were delighted to have welcomed a little girl in the family.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in June 2018.
While the two shared the screen on season two of Game of Thrones, the two had already met long before they became castmates.