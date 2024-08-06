Princess Anne becomes ‘role model’ for Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte 

Much to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s delight, Princess Anne has taken the role of mentoring their daughter Charlotte to transform her into a perfect princess.
An inside source has offered some rare insights into The Princess Royal’s efforts to help Charlotte groom into an ideal princess, and a sister to the future King, Princes George.
The palace insider revealed to Express about Anne and Charlotte, “They're talking ALL the time about everything and anything, women’s football, sailing, horses, ballet, fashion, manners”
“Essentially she's foolproofing Charlotte into becoming the perfect princess and standby queen, inadvertently giving her some juicy gossip on the family by going through some of the worst faux pas a royal can make,” the source added.
“From her uncle partying in Nazi uniforms to Beatrice's dreadful fascinator at her parents' wedding,” added the informant.
Princess Anne’s main focus is to maintain a hostile relationship between Charlotte and George so they don’t end up like Harry and William.
In addition to this, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also filled with gratitude for Anne’s efforts, as the source noted, "They couldn't imagine a better role model than Anne, who is renowned for her work ethic and impregnable support for the King.”
The insider added, “She doesn't put a foot wrong whilst still having her opinions not only heard but respected. Anne was invaluable to Kate during those early uncertain years, especially as a commoner. She wants Charlotte to have the same candid tough love Anne gave her.”