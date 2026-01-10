Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet inch closer to UK return as their dad is likely to win his ongoing security battle.

The Duke of Sussex - who moved to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle is confident of winning his legal battle with Homeland department to reinstate his taxpayers-funded protection in the UK.

It is believed that if and when the 41-year-old will win the case he will be able to bring his kids to UK without any hindrance, however, Meghan might bounce back.

 Body language expert Jennie Bond told Mirror, "if that obstacle is removed, it seems reasonable to presume that he will bring Archie and Lilibet over here."

She continued, "And I think most people would be glad to see our old King reunited with the son he called his “darling boy“ and with the grandchildren he barely knows."

Speaking on Meghan's instance on the same Jennie noted, "But I’m less convinced that the public is ready for Meghan Part Two."

"She’s clearly happy at home in California and I can’t see why she would want to come to the UK and face possible hostility. So, perhaps in future we will see more of Harry and possibly the children," the body language expert claimed.

A detailed review into Harry's security threats since 2020 was ordered last month in a major u-turn since losing his legal case in May last year. 

While the result of the assessment is expected to come out this month, paving a way for King Charles to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in years.

It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle has also not visited the UK since 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died.

