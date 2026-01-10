Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Princess Diana's brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update

Earl Charles Spencer shares important update amid rumours that Harry and Meghan are working on Princess Diana's biopic

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer made major announcement amid rumours that his late sister's biopic is in works.

On Saturday, January 9, Charles turned to his Instagram account to share a photo offering "The sunny view from Althorp’s Library" with a delightful update.

"I’m sending out invitations this weekend to authors to come to speak at the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place here on Friday 8, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May," the ninth Earl of Spencer noted.

He continued, "Those who’ve already confirmed they are coming to speak, and stay the night, include @prueleith @antonywb11 Jung Chang @justinepicardie and Tim Bouverie. (@catjarman and I will also be speaking.)"

"The Library becomes the speakers’ green room during the festival - a place for them to relax, make new/catch up with old friends, and be spoilt" Charles noted.

"Writing is a solitary profession, and I want this Festival to properly celebrate books and writers - all in a very relaxed and happy way. Tickets will be available on althorp.com from March 1," added Prince William and Harry's uncle.

This announcement came just a few days after Rob Shutter in one of his Substack blogs citing an inside source claimed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are secretly working on a biopic about Diana.

"They’ve been meeting with writers, agents and producers, breaking story and talking casting," an insider told Rob.

"Meghan is intensely hands-on and wants control from start to finish," they added.

The insider further claimed that despite the failure of Harry and Meghan's previous projects "a Diana project changes everything."

