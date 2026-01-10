Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?

Prince Harry is set to visit the UK later this month for an important court hearing

King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?

The fate of King Charles and estranged son, Prince Harry's upcoming reunion has been revealed.

Palace insiders have spilled if The Duke of Sussex and his cancer-stricken father will have a meeting on Harry's upcoming UK trip.

The 41-year-old is all set to visit London later this month for a court hearing linked with his ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers, but, a meeting with his beloved Paa is "not on the cards", claims an insider.

Rob Shutter in his recent Substack blog, Naughty But Nice cited a source who claimed that "Charles is in complete control. If he wanted a father-son reunion, it would happen."

"There’s just no desire on either side right now," added the insider.

While another source claimed that "Harry’s schedule is tight, but that’s not the real issue — it’s mutual choice. A sit-down isn’t in the cards."

Prince Harry last met with his father in September 2025 as the father-son duo talked over a "private tea" at the Clarence House.

The source also told Rob that "Harry wants his kids to connect with their heritage."

However, "right now, it’s strictly transactional — court, lawyers, nothing else."

Prince Harry left the UK and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle after they both stepped down from their royal duties.

The couple severed their ties with the royal family by making shocking claims against senior members on various occasions, starting from a bombshell interview with the American host, Oprah Winfrey.

