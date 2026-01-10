Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027

The Duke of Sussex is set to host his multi-sport event Invictus Games in Birmingham UK in 2027

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry has expressed the desire to honour his father King Charles on one of his lives' historic events.

The Duke of Sussex - who is all set to bring his multi-sport event, The Invictus Games to the UK in 2027 is likely to make a grandeur move for the monarch to win him back.

A well-placed source close to Harry has claimed that the Duke is believed to be offering Charles a special role at the military sports event, set to take place in Birmingham next year.

It hints at a joint appearance of the father-son duo on stage at the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the NEC.

"Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus - and he wants him to open the games alongside him," the insider told The Sun.

"Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," they added. 

This update came just a few days before Prince Harry is set to visit London for the opening hearing of his legal battle against Associated Newspapers.

King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday
Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break

Popular News

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’

39 minutes ago
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?

Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
an hour ago
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'

Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
an hour ago