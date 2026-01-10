Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027

Prince Harry has expressed the desire to honour his father King Charles on one of his lives' historic events.
The Duke of Sussex - who is all set to bring his multi-sport event, The Invictus Games to the UK in 2027 is likely to make a grandeur move for the monarch to win him back.
A well-placed source close to Harry has claimed that the Duke is believed to be offering Charles a special role at the military sports event, set to take place in Birmingham next year.
It hints at a joint appearance of the father-son duo on stage at the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the NEC.
"Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus - and he wants him to open the games alongside him," the insider told The Sun.
"Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," they added.
This update came just a few days before Prince Harry is set to visit London for the opening hearing of his legal battle against Associated Newspapers.