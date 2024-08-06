Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?

Ben Affleck might soon embrace one of his most interesting roles yet in Matt Damon’s upcoming film about Hulk Hogan.
Recently confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter from Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, on Monday, August 5, the Deep Water actor will soon play a role featuring Hulk Hogan’s legal battle with Gawker Media.
The feature, which is reportedly titled Killing Gawker, will explore the details of the high-profile lawsuit that involved the wrestler’s privacy being violated by the publication of an explicit tape that captivated the media and public’s attention for the time being.
Damon’s forthcoming movie will be scripted by Charles Randolph, the Oscar-winning director of 2015’s The Big Short.
As per reports, Gus Van Sant, who previously directed Affleck and Damon’s Good Will Hunting, will again be joining the duo for this new endeavor.
Killing Gawker is an adaptation of 2018’s non-fiction book “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue,” written by Ryan Holiday.
For context, in November 2016, Gawker Media settled the lawsuit by agreeing to pay $31 million to Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan. However, the legal battle ultimately led to the closure of Gawker’s website.