Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85

The American actor Charles Cyphers passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, August 4, 2024.
As reported by Variety, Charles, who is known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Halloween has died in Tucson, Ariz after suffering from a brief illness.
The news of his death was confirmed by his manager Chris Roe announced in an official statement.
“Charles was a lovable and sensitive man, he always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you,” Roe revealed in the statement.
“He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed,” he added.
Meanwhile, Charles co-star Nancy Kyes expressed her grievances on his death, noting, “So sorry to hear about dear Chuck.”
“My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed,” Nancy added.
Charles Cyphers was born on July 28, 1939, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The 86-year-old graduated theatre arts from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and California State University, Los Angeles.
Cyphers portrayed Sheriff Brackett in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film Halloween, and reprised his role in the 1981 sequel Halloween II and 2021’s Halloween Kills.