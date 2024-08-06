Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO

Rihanna stole the spotlight in a stunning bejewelled carnival costume that highlighted her curves and showcased her impeccable style.
The Work singer made a spectacular appearance at the annual Crop Over Festival in her native Barbados on Monday, August 5, wearing a unique outfit covered in beads.
The event also known as the Grand Kadooment parade took place in St. Michael.
The Fenty Beauty founder dazzled as she strolled around the Caribbean island, her body encrusted with gold and bronze gems.
Rihanna added even more eye-catching details to her look: a bedazzled headpiece in shades of gold and bronze complemented her chestnut hair with blonde highlights.
In addition to her body being decked out in bling, her Carnival look wouldn’t be complete without feathers.
Richly arranged, vibrant feathers, several of which extended well past her head, adorned her entire body, from her shoulders to her legs.
Rihanna, who welcomed her first son, RZA, in May 2022 and her second son, Riot, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 15 months later, appears to have last attended the festival in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The mother of two has historically attended Crop Over regularly.
However, The official Barbados Tourist Board states that Grand Kadooment Day “celebrates the end of Crop Over, where Masquerade Bands make their way to the Mighty Grynner Highway with revelers dressed in sequin costumes decorated with colorful feathers, jewels and bright accents; dancing behind music trucks and moving bars.”