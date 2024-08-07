Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview

Meghan Markle has gone viral for publicly giving hubby Prince Harry a side-eye in their latest joint interview, which was released on her birthday recently.
Anchor Jane Pauley spoke to the couple about their new project, The Parent Network, throughout their conversation.
Launched during the past weekend, this initiative has set out to “bring together parents who have lost children directly or indirectly as a result of social media use, including cyber-bullying.”
The Duke of Sussex and his spouse shared their personal experiences on the platform in trying to help other guardians navigate kid-related problems in this rapidly-changing world.
At one point, Jane Pauley agreed with the duo’s input, adding, “Well, you hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it.”
In between that sentence, Prince Harry intervened by saying, “If you know how to help,” but couldn’t finish off because Meghan Markle threw in a quick hum.
And this is exactly when viewers observed something odd, as per Mirror!
“Catch that quick side eye Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry when he interrupts,” a user pointed out on social media X, explaining that the Duchess didn’t like her husband’s interjection.
Acknowledging the moment, another replied, “Holy S**t... that's frightening!!”
“Wonder what she’s worried about. She looks extremely tense,” someone thought.