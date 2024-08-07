Royal

Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview

Meghan Markle mistakenly revealed inner turmoil with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024


Meghan Markle has gone viral for publicly giving hubby Prince Harry a side-eye in their latest joint interview, which was released on her birthday recently.

Anchor Jane Pauley spoke to the couple about their new project, The Parent Network, throughout their conversation.

Launched during the past weekend, this initiative has set out to “bring together parents who have lost children directly or indirectly as a result of social media use, including cyber-bullying.”

The Duke of Sussex and his spouse shared their personal experiences on the platform in trying to help other guardians navigate kid-related problems in this rapidly-changing world.

At one point, Jane Pauley agreed with the duo’s input, adding, “Well, you hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it.”

In between that sentence, Prince Harry intervened by saying, “If you know how to help,” but couldn’t finish off because Meghan Markle threw in a quick hum.

And this is exactly when viewers observed something odd, as per Mirror!

“Catch that quick side eye Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry when he interrupts,” a user pointed out on social media X, explaining that the Duchess didn’t like her husband’s interjection.

Acknowledging the moment, another replied, “Holy S**t... that's frightening!!”

“Wonder what she’s worried about. She looks extremely tense,” someone thought.

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Royal News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Anne becomes ‘role model’ for Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral