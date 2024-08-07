King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla

King Charles has opened the doors to a new site at his royal Balmoral estate for tourists.
The house in particular is where Queen Elizabeth II is said to have spent her final hours before eventually dying on September 8, 2022.
While it has a touch of motherhood for Your Majesty, he hasn’t thrown the idea of sending down a tribute to wife Queen Camilla out of bounds.
According to The Sun, the residency has a Scottish themed maze at the location, which happens to be the second royal maze in 300 years!
With trees touching several feet toward the sky, it has finally been opened for visitors to have a go of sorting some tricky paths out.
There is a mini castle tower positioned around, so people can even play King or Queen for a good laugh.
But the most lovable aspect of the puzzle is that it features the initials of King Charles and Queen Camilla carved out from its collection of paths as an ode to their timeless love story.
The maze’s opening timing is just as accurate since Prince William is expected to be arriving with Kate Middleton for a stay at Balmoral soon, prompting tourists to get their hands on entry tickets.