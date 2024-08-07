Royal

King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla

King Charles used Kate Middleton for bringing people to Queen Camilla maze

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
King Charles used Kate Middleton for bringing people to Queen Camilla maze
King Charles used Kate Middleton for bringing people to Queen Camilla maze

King Charles has opened the doors to a new site at his royal Balmoral estate for tourists.

The house in particular is where Queen Elizabeth II is said to have spent her final hours before eventually dying on September 8, 2022.

While it has a touch of motherhood for Your Majesty, he hasn’t thrown the idea of sending down a tribute to wife Queen Camilla out of bounds.

According to The Sun, the residency has a Scottish themed maze at the location, which happens to be the second royal maze in 300 years!

With trees touching several feet toward the sky, it has finally been opened for visitors to have a go of sorting some tricky paths out.

There is a mini castle tower positioned around, so people can even play King or Queen for a good laugh.

But the most lovable aspect of the puzzle is that it features the initials of King Charles and Queen Camilla carved out from its collection of paths as an ode to their timeless love story.

The maze’s opening timing is just as accurate since Prince William is expected to be arriving with Kate Middleton for a stay at Balmoral soon, prompting tourists to get their hands on entry tickets.

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Royal News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Princess Anne becomes ‘role model’ for Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral