Ryan Reynolds is Blake Lively's No. 1 fan

Ryan Reynolds supported his wife Blake Lively at the It Ends With Us world premiere.
On Tuesday August 6, the actor headed to New York City's AMC Lincoln Square to celebrate the premiere of Lively's new movie.
The mom of four exclusively told PEOPLE. " It is the best to have Reynolds by my side."
She then continued to speak up about her character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, "This movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of human emotion and the people who love her and support her along the way."
At the glitzy event, the model paid homage to Britney Spears by sporting a vintage Versace gown which the Gimme More crooner wore back in 2002.
Along with the Deadpool and Wolverine star, Lively was joined by a slew of other co-stars featuring the likes of Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, and Alex Neustaedter, as well as Colleen Hoover.
For the unversed, Blake Lively also offered similar support to her husband Ryan Reynolds at the New York City screening of Deadpool and Wolverine.