World

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Hamas leadership unanimously chose Yahya Sinwar as the new chief

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Hamas leadership unanimously chose Yahya Sinwar as the new chief
Hamas leadership unanimously chose Yahya Sinwar as the new chief

Hamas leadership, after the two days of negotiations in Qatar, Doha ‘unanimously’ named Yahya Sinwar as successor to former leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated last week in Tehran.

According to BBC, the Hamas official said that the council voted unanimously for Sinwar as the new leader of the group and described this new appointment as ‘a message of defiance to Israel.’

Hamas said in a statement, “The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh; may (God) have mercy on him.”

A Hamas official told BBC, “They killed Haniyeh, the flexible person who was open to solutions. Now they have to deal with Sinwar and the military leadership.”

Israel Reacts to Yahya Sinwar Appointment

Israel, which had earlier accused Sinwar as the mastermind of the October 7, 2023, attack, criticised his appointment.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organisation off the face of the Earth.”

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari also called Sinwar a ‘terrorist’ and responsible for the ‘most brutal terrorist attack in history.’

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

World News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris’ choice for 2024 running mate
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Who Is Muhammad Yunus? Nobel laureate suggested for Bangladesh's interim government
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Hezbollah Launches drone attacks on Northern Israel: ‘Retaliation still expected’
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, reports
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Eluned Morgan steps up as Wales' new female First Minister
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Muhammad Yunus to become chief advisor of Bangladesh interim government
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Bangladesh President Shahabuddin dissolves parliament amid unrest
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
US warns citizens not to travel to Bangladesh amid unrest
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis