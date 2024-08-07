Royal

Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities

Kate Middleton puts kids first amid deadly battle with cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024


Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer along with her father-in-law, has seemingly decided to put her children first.

Princess Kate will reportedly be less active with her royal duties until she fully recovered, as reported by Daily Mail.

An insider revealed that her “brush with mortality” will lead her to prioritize family and kids.

However, reports suggested that the Princess of Wales will travel to Balmoral for the traditional royal summer vacation.

A friend of the royal couple exclusively told the media outlet, “Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well.”

“That is what we are hearing privately as well—it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity. It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well,” insider explained.

Kate went public about her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

“Kate is going to prioritise the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids,” the source concluded.

The future queen was last seen in public at Wimbled last month. 

