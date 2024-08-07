Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing

Ihsanullah Janat faced a substantial ban by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for match fixing.
According to Associated Press, the cricket board banned Afghan cricketers from all formats for five years after he was found guilty of match-fixing.
ACB said in a statement, “Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match.”
It further added, “In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities.”
The 26-year-old breached the anti-corruption code of the International Cricket Council during the second season of Kabul Premier League.
Moreover, the anti-corruption unit of the ACB is also investigating three other suspected players over their involvement in the match fixing. The board asserted that the ‘decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt.’
Additionally, Janat has played three test matches, 16 ODIs, and one T20 international for Afghanistan.