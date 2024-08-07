Trending

Connie Chiume, 'Black Panther' actress breathes her last at 72

Connie Chiume's family announced her death

  by Web Desk
  August 07, 2024
Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ actress breathes her last at 72
Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ actress breathes her last at 72

The South African actress Connie Chiume, who starred in Beyoncé's Black Is King and Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Black Panther, passed away at 72.

According to her family's Instagram post, Chiume passed away on Tuesday at Johannesburg, South Africa's Garden City Hospital.

However, her cause of death was not known immediately.

“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” they wrote in a statement.

Her family added, “The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”


Chiume, who was born in Welkom, South Africa, on June 5, 1952, completed her education as a nurse and earned a teaching degree before breaking into the film and television industries, according to The Independent.

She appeared in numerous television shows and films, such as Warriors from Hell, The Line, I Dreamed of Africa, Yizo yizo, Zone 14, Home Affairs, Blessers, Umama, and Jewel.

Chiume also played the role of Mamokete Khuse in the South African soap opera Rhythm City.

According to The Independent, Chiume leaves behind her four children. She wed in 1985 and divorced in 2004.

