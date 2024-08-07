Royal

Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED

Regent's Park to Commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday with Stunning Garden

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Queen Elizabeths 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED

Plans to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday in 2026 are underway, with a stunning garden tribute in Regent's Park.

The Royal Parks charity has announced on August 6 about plans to transform a disused plant nursery into a vibrant two-acre garden, celebrating the life and legacy of the longest-reigning British monarch.

“Work is now underway to transform a disused plant nursery in the heart of The Regent’s Park into a beautiful two-acre garden, which is set to open in 2026, to mark what would have been the late Queen’s centenary year,”

To note, Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96.

"Key features of the garden will include a circular pond enhancing wildlife habitats, a central promenade with an accessible platform over the pond, and a vibrant flower garden showcasing species significant to the late Queen," it added.

The garden, designed by esteemed landscape architects, will feature a serene circular pond, central promenade, and diverse flower gardens showcasing species significant to the late Queen.

An old water tower will be repurposed as an accessible viewing platform, offering panoramic views and a haven for wildlife.

As a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth's love for gardening and horticulture is well-known. She attended the Chelsea Flower Show over 50 times during her record reign, with her last visit in May 2022.

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns

Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview

Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

Royal News

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding