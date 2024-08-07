Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED

Plans to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday in 2026 are underway, with a stunning garden tribute in Regent's Park.
The Royal Parks charity has announced on August 6 about plans to transform a disused plant nursery into a vibrant two-acre garden, celebrating the life and legacy of the longest-reigning British monarch.
“Work is now underway to transform a disused plant nursery in the heart of The Regent’s Park into a beautiful two-acre garden, which is set to open in 2026, to mark what would have been the late Queen’s centenary year,”
To note, Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96.
"Key features of the garden will include a circular pond enhancing wildlife habitats, a central promenade with an accessible platform over the pond, and a vibrant flower garden showcasing species significant to the late Queen," it added.
The garden, designed by esteemed landscape architects, will feature a serene circular pond, central promenade, and diverse flower gardens showcasing species significant to the late Queen.
An old water tower will be repurposed as an accessible viewing platform, offering panoramic views and a haven for wildlife.
As a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth's love for gardening and horticulture is well-known. She attended the Chelsea Flower Show over 50 times during her record reign, with her last visit in May 2022.