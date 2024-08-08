Health

Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns

The principal informed parents that wearing all-black outfits was linked to depression

  • August 08, 2024
Charles Middle School in Texas, part of the El Paso Independent School District, has implemented a new dress code policy prohibiting students from wearing all-black outfits.

As per BCC, principal Nick DeSantis informed parents that the trend of wearing black tops and bottoms had become associated with depression, mental health issues, and criminality, rather than promoting a positive learning environment.

The new rule allows students to wear some black clothing or full black outfits only on specific free dress days, as noted by Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association.

De La Rosa mentioned that teachers observed changes in students' attire when they were stressed or depressed, prompting the dress code change.

The policy, however, has sparked debate among parents and community members. Some argue that the dress code fails to address underlying mental health issues and could unfairly target students facing challenges.

Critics suggest that focusing on bullying and providing counseling might be more effective than enforcing dress restrictions.

However, the school district has not yet responded to requests for comment from the media.

Health News

Add THESE powerful foods to your diet for reducing cancer risk
Millennials and Gen X at higher risk of 17 types of cancer, study
WHO calls for global researchers to prepare for next pandemic
Processed red meat linked to higher dementia risk, study
Weight-loss drugs show surprising results in Alzheimer's patients
FDA issues warning as weight-loss injection overdoses surge
Alzheimer's blood test achieves groundbreaking 91% accuracy
What are the best ways to protect your brain in 20s and 30s?
Swelling chewing gum can cause bezoar, report
How common mouth bacteria reduces head and neck cancer cells?
What causes back pain and how to prevent it?
Pesticides and smoking share similar risks of cancer, study