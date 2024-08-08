Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 3 Eras tour Vienna shows CANCELLED after serious threats

Austrian authorities arrested two suspects for allegedly planning a terror attack

  by Web Desk
  August 08, 2024
Tylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows this week in Vienna, Austria, have been cancelled after the serious threat of a terror attack.

According to CNN, the Austrian authorities confirmed on Wednesday, August 7, that two suspected men were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack on Swift's concert at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna from August 8 to 10.

The police at a press conference revealed that a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested on Wednesday morning from Ternitz, lower Austria, while the suspect was arrested from Vienna later that morning.

Police also informed the press that chemical substances were secured from the home of a 19-year-old, and they are evaluating it.

Barracuda Music shared news about the cancellation of the show with an Instagram post that read, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials' confirmation of the planned terrorist attack.”

It further added, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

It is worth knowing that all the tickets for the show were already sold out.

