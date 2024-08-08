Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak

The Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics finals, announced a shocking retirement on Thursday, August 8.
According to BBC, Phogat was disqualified from the finals for the 50 kg freestyle category on Wednesday hours before the finals after she was found overweight.
After the heartbreaking disqualification, she took it to X (formerly Twitter) to announce her retirement from the game, saying she no longer had the strength to carry on.
The first female wrestler of India to reach the Olympic finals, Phogat wrote, “Mother, wrestling beat me, I lost. Your dream and my courage are all broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all. I am sorry."
Her compatriot Bajrang Punia expressed her support for the 29-year-old wrestler, saying, “Vinesh, you have not lost, you have been defeated; for us, you will always be a winner; you are not only the daughter of India but also the pride of India.”
Three-time Olympian during her career won three Commonwealth Games golds, two World Championships bronze, and one Asian Games gold medal.