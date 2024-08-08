Prince William ‘had no time’ to process Kate’s cancer diagnosis amid royal responsibilities

Prince William, who is currently fulfilling his royal duties with pure dedication did not get a chance to process his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.
Although Kate’s cancer, right after King Charles’ diagnosis left William devastated, he had to take on the royal duties to fill the void created by key royals’ absence.
The royal author Robert Jobson exclusively spoke to US Weekly about William’s first-hand reaction after his beloved wife’s cancer diagnosis.
As per Robson, William was “completely crestfallen” after finding out about Kate’s cancer, adding that “It was devastating for him.”
The royal author noted that he imagined William immediately felt “a lump in [his] throat” or “the empty feeling in his stomach” when his wife’s diagnosis was revealed.
“It wobbled him, there’s no doubt about that,” Robson noted.
However, the Princess of Wales and her cancer-stricken father-in-law both encouraged William to stay poised asking him, “We need you now to stand up to the plate.”
In the absence of two public facing royals, William had to handle a lot of their work himself.
“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens,” Jobson told the publication.
They added, “She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him there for her.”