Royal

Prince William ‘had no time’ to process Kate’s cancer diagnosis amid royal responsibilities

Kate Middlton’s cancer diagnosis left Prince William ‘completely crestfallen’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024


Prince William, who is currently fulfilling his royal duties with pure dedication did not get a chance to process his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Although Kate’s cancer, right after King Charles’ diagnosis left William devastated, he had to take on the royal duties to fill the void created by key royals’ absence.

The royal author Robert Jobson exclusively spoke to US Weekly about William’s first-hand reaction after his beloved wife’s cancer diagnosis.

As per Robson, William was “completely crestfallen” after finding out about Kate’s cancer, adding that “It was devastating for him.”

The royal author noted that he imagined William immediately felt “a lump in [his] throat” or “the empty feeling in his stomach” when his wife’s diagnosis was revealed.

“It wobbled him, there’s no doubt about that,” Robson noted.

However, the Princess of Wales and her cancer-stricken father-in-law both encouraged William to stay poised asking him, “We need you now to stand up to the plate.”

In the absence of two public facing royals, William had to handle a lot of their work himself.

“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens,” Jobson told the publication.

They added, “She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him there for her.”

Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk

Fish Oil Supplements can lower cholesterol in individuals with genetic risk
Taylor Swift's Vienna concert terror attack plan: shocking details REVEALED

Taylor Swift's Vienna concert terror attack plan: shocking details REVEALED
Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region

Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head

Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head

Royal News

Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Prince Harry's loyalties called into question after he turn 'against' royals
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s fairytale marriage takes alarming turn: reports
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Royal Family’s silence on Olympic win sparks public outrage
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities