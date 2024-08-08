Royal Family’s silence on Olympic win sparks public outrage

The Royal Family is under heavy criticism for their conspicuous silence following the latest Olympic triumph by British athletes.
In the women's 800m final in Paris on Monday, Keely Hodgkinson dominated the competition and took home the first gold medal in athletics for Team GB.
It seemed like "deafening silence" when the Royal Family chose not to formally congratulate Hodkinson, sources told The Mail.
Earlier, in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the firm members were active on social media, as seen by Queen Camilla shared a post on X congratulating Team GB's equestrians on winning Team Eventing gold.
In a similar vein, Tom Pidcock received congratulations from both Prince William and Kate after winning a gold medal in mountain biking.
Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh, two members of the Royal Family, even made the trip to Paris to personally support Team GB.
The Princess Royal is a part of the International Olympic Committee, and since 2018, the 59-year-old Sophie has served as the royal patron of the British Cycling Federation.
It is pertinent to mention here that the royal family are now enjoying their summer vacation and will be visiting Balmoral Castle later this month.