Royal Family’s silence on Olympic win sparks public outrage

King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't celebrated British athletes Olympic win

  by Web Desk
  August 08, 2024
The Royal Family is under heavy criticism for their conspicuous silence following the latest Olympic triumph by British athletes.

In the women's 800m final in Paris on Monday, Keely Hodgkinson dominated the competition and took home the first gold medal in athletics for Team GB.

It seemed like "deafening silence" when the Royal Family chose not to formally congratulate Hodkinson, sources told The Mail.

Earlier, in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the firm members were active on social media, as seen by Queen Camilla shared a post on X congratulating Team GB's equestrians on winning Team Eventing gold.

In a similar vein, Tom Pidcock received congratulations from both Prince William and Kate after winning a gold medal in mountain biking.

Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh, two members of the Royal Family, even made the trip to Paris to personally support Team GB.

The Princess Royal is a part of the International Olympic Committee, and since 2018, the 59-year-old Sophie has served as the royal patron of the British Cycling Federation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the royal family are now enjoying their summer vacation and will be visiting Balmoral Castle later this month.

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE
Prince Harry's loyalties called into question after he turn 'against' royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s fairytale marriage takes alarming turn: reports
Prince William ‘had no time’ to process Kate’s cancer diagnosis amid royal responsibilities
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities