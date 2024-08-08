Taylor Swift's fandom ‘devastated’ after 'terrorist attack' threat

Taylor Swift’s fandom, who also goes by the name Swifties, have expressed their concern for the pop artist after the serious “terrorist attack” threat.
Recently, Taylor had to cancel her Eras Tour show in Vienna, Austria, after the confirmation of the planned terrorist attack.
The Cruel Summer hitmaker’s fans swarmed the social media to show their remorse.
A fan wrote on X, “NOOOOO! I was so ready to sing my heart out to 'Anti-Hero' and 'Lavender Haze'! Taylor, I'm heartbroken for you and for us Swifties who were counting down the days until the show. Please reschedule soon!"
Another tweeted, “This is a nightmare! I've been waiting months for this concert and now it's cancelled? Taylor, I know you'll make it up to us, but for now, I'm just devastated.”
CNN reported that the Austrian authorities have confirmed on Wednesday that two suspected men were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack on Taylor’s concert at Ernst Happel Stadium.
Barracuda Music made the announcement about the cancellation of the show, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials' confirmation of the planned terrorist attack.”