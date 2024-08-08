Prince Harry's loyalties called into question after he turn 'against' royals

Prince Harry’s loyalties are reportedly being question after he turned up “against” the royal family.
The Spare author appeared to have “bad relations” with his brother and sister-in-law.
A royal expert and historian Simon Heffer reflected on the badly deteriorated relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and royals.
He said, "It's another thing to go away and cause ructions, to give interviews, to make public appearances, to get into the press a lot. I mean, he and his wife clearly live off publicity. They are a brand. They are an act. And like all brands and all acts, they need the oxygen of publicity."
Simon claimed, "That's what he's seeking now. That will always make things difficult for the rest of the royal family if that is his attitude to life, and it does appear to be."
The royal expert mentioned that Harry "didn’t" have to leave the royal family after getting married to Meghan Markle.
The commentator explained, "I'm not party to his private thoughts. I don't know anything about the internal workings of his marriage, but something has happened that has poisoned him, it seems, against his family and against the idea of royalty now."
Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family and moved to America in June 2020.