Tom Cruise’s shocking ‘Cocktail’ scene nearly ‘broke’ his nose

Tom Cruise’s ‘Cocktail’ scene went horribly wrong recalled Gina Gershon in recent interview

  • August 08, 2024


Tom Cruise was almost left with a broken nose by co-star Gina Gershon during the 1988 film Cocktail!

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live that aired on Wednesday, August 7, the Emily the Criminal actress recounted how things took an unexpected twist while the duo was filming a romantic scene for the 1988 movie.

In response to host Andy Cohen’s question whether the Mission Impossible actor “took care” of her during the shoot, Gershon confirmed, “Totally!”

As the Don’t Look Up actress flashed back to the love scene, she revealed, “I told him, at one point, he starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish; I said, 'No, no, don’t ever do that.”

“In one take, I have to say I think he wanted a reaction; he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose,” recalled the actress who played Coral alongside Cruise’s Brian Flanagan.

Sharing her shocking reaction, she exclaimed, “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, you told me.' I was like, 'I’m so sorry.' He was like, ‘No, it was my fault.’”

Furthermore, Gershon praised Captain Cruise for accepting being “at fault” and “so protective” over her.

“He’s great,” insisted the Thanksgiving actress.

The Top Gun actor, who is famed for performing fearless stunts, is rumored to be preparing a skydiving stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony, reported TMZ.

