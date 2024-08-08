Jennifer Lopez shines in Ben Affleck produced biopic 'Unstoppable's first look: SEE

Jennifer Lopez, who is set to return to the big screen in the upcoming wrestling biopic Unstoppable, produced by her estranged husband Ben Affleck, shines in first look of the movie.
Amazon MGM Studios released first-look images of Lopez and her co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle, on Thursday, August 8.
The film tells the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who won a NCAA national championship in 2011.
In one heartwarming first-look photo, Lopez can be seen in character as Judy, Robles' mother, planting a tender kiss on her son's head.
Jerome, known for his critically acclaimed role in Moonlight, plays Robles in the film.
Additional images showcase the film's talented cast, including Cheadle as Shawn Charles, a wrestling coach who helps Robles achieve his dreams, Peña who portrays another coach and Cannavale, who plays a crucial role in Robles' journey.
The film, directed by William Goldenberg, marks Lopez's first project since her Netflix movie Atlas and her second collaboration with Affleck since their marriage in 2022.
Unstoppable will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.