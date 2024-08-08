Trending

Sanjay Dutt gives nod to 'Saajan 2?'

Sanjay Dutt starred alongside Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in 1991’s ‘Saajan’

  August 08, 2024
Sanjay Dutt is opening up on his thoughts on Saajan 2!

At the launch event of his upcoming film, Double iSmart’s latest released song, Big Bull, the 65-year-old actor reflected on the possibility of embracing more romantic drama roles in his career.

"Will do romance if any good film comes. My generation worked for mass, so we are massy heroes. I did 'Saajan' one time. It was a good film with good songs,” said the legendary Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor.

However, there was no hint or mention regarding the making of Saajan 2, and the actor asserted that he can do one more Saajan if he gets the opportunity to.

Saajan, under the direction of Lawrence D’Souza, stands out as one of the few romantic movies in the Policegiri actor’s filmography, which is mostly dominated by action films.

Moving towards Dutt’s forthcoming movie Double iSmart, which is a sequel to 2019 sci-fi iSmart Shankar, explores a similar storyline to the original one where an assassin receives the memories of a deceased police officer to help with an investigation.

The film, which is directed by Jagannadh Puri and headlined by Ram Pothineni, features the Leo actor as antagonist in the Telugu film.

When talking about his negative roles, Dutt confessed that he likes to play such characters as they involve a “lot of action.”

“Negative is a good space to be in. One can do a lot. I get to do a lot of action. It's good that there is something to do for actors after so many films," he said.

Double iSmart is slated to run in cinemas on August 15 in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

