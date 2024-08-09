Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Prince Joachim’s son Count Nikolai celebrated a big moment for his gorgeous girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup, as she walked the ramp at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
As per Hello Magazine, he took a seat right in the front row for hooting out loud when the gleaming moment finally came on Wednesday, August 7.
To match his romance’s glamor, the Danish royal had donned head-to-toe in white for this successful event, even winking at following some personal fashion trends with an oversized jacket.
Slipping on a pair of aviators, he smilingly posed beside Benedikte Thoustrup, who made a catwalk debut while also dressed in white clothes during the Mark Kenly Domino Tan show on the runway.
It’s said that the couple is extremely proud of each other’s respective milestones in life.
While Count Nikolai gives time to the royal family after father Prince Joachim, he is actually pursuing modeling at the moment.
On the other hand, Benedikte Thoustrup runs a family business of hand-sewn bags, hairclips, and silk bands.
But after earning many praises with the Danish Fashion Week walk, it seems that she’s interested in getting along with Count Nikolai through the realm of modeling.