Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’

Justin Bieber has turned unrecognizable by snapping into a fresh bearded look.
On Wednesday, August 7, he arrived at a luxury hotel named Waldorf Astoria, which is located in Beverly Hills.
As per Daily Mail, the signer wasn’t accompanied by his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber as she’s reportedly just a few weeks away from delivering their first born, and thus welcoming extreme joy on the way.
It’s perhaps why he is seemingly getting into his papa mode with a brand new beard that gives him a much more mature look while the baby face away.
Stepping into the lodge that’s famously known for frequent celebrity sightings, Justin Bieber carried an energy drink in one hand that was coolly balanced right on his cell phone’s screen.
A grey zip-up hoodie draped over the vocalist’s left shoulder with him keeping his swagger in check as usual by donning a baggy shorts in his trademark sagging style.
Despite zapping into a beard that made him nearly unidentifiable, he was allegedly trying to keep a low-profile.
But those notable tattoos as well as that fashionably below-the-waist shorts gave Justin Bieber away, immediately attracting a bunch of boys excitedly taking pictures.
Many fans however guessed that his appearance takes them to how country singers dress, claiming that a new album with him working on a song from the said field may come out soon.