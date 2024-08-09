Shawn Mendes surprisingly releases two songs on his 26th birthday

Shawn Mendes celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday by releasing new tracks from his upcoming album.
He released Why Why Why and Isn't That Enough from his highly anticipated fifth studio album, self-titled Shawn.
The music video of Why Why Why featured the musician performing in a rustic barn in an empty venue. Anthony Wilson and Connor Brashier directed the video.
"Thought I was about to be a father," Shawn sang the last verse, "Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?"
The Treat You Better singer gave a sneak peek into his new album in a video trailer earlier this month.
He said at that time, "Music really can be medicine, 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."
These solo tracks are released after one year following his 2023 charity song What the Hell Are We Dying For?