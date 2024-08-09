King Charles' tough new benchmark puts pressure on Prince William, Princess Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate face a daunting challenge as King Charles sets a high bar for royal duties.
This week's episode of The Royal Record podcast included James Evans, a member of the Welsh Senedd, talking about how Kate and William should handle their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Evans said: "This isn't actually a new role. It was a role that the previous Prince of Wales, our now King, had.”
He added, "He had somebody in place within the Palace who was actually advising on Welsh matters, was close to Welsh life, and close to Welsh political affairs.”
The politician noted, "It is very, very positive that the Waleses have decided to bring this role back because there has been a little bit of criticism that they haven't spent enough time in Wales and haven't really given the role probably the credit it deserves.”
"It's understandable, though, with everything that has been going on within their private life,” he shared.
"But it is very positive to see them actually taking the role of Prince and Princess of Wales now more seriously, and I hope they find the right person to give them the advice that they are going to need if they are going to be more integral here to Welsh life and the Welsh public life as well."
Svar Nanan-Sen, GB News's Digital Royal Editor, asked him, "You mentioned that they faced some criticism in Wales."What do you think the public perception of the Prince and Princess of Wales is?"
Evans answered, "The public perception is very warm to the Prince and Princess of Wales,” adding, "I think the Welsh public would like to see more of them. They've got a very tough act to follow.”
He noted, "You've got the longest Prince of Wales in history, our current King, and he spent a lot of time and invested in Wales.”