Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to retiring Portuguese friend Pepe

Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to his Portugal and Real Madrid teammate and friend Pepe after he announced his retirement on Thursday, August 8.
Five-time The Ballon d'Or award winner shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram to show his respect and love for his fellow nation.
He wrote, “No words to express how much you mean to me, my friend. We won everything there was to win on the field, but the biggest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique, my brother. Thank you for so much.”
The 39-year-old also posted a nostalgic photo album, featuring fond memories and big achievement moments he shared with Pepe over the years.
The two soccer stars have played for more than ten years together on the national team.
Real Madrid Legend Pepe Announces Retirement
As per Goal, former Real Madrid and Portugal star Pepe announced his retirement after playing 23 years as a professional footballer.
Pepe announced his retirement with a long YouTube video named "Obrigado (Thank you)."
He said, “I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I cannot fail to thank all the presidents who believed in me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I have been to, they are the soul and essence of the national team.”
Pepe also thanked his teammates, coaches, fans, Jorge Mendes, Gestifute, mother, wife, friends, family, and his children.
Pepe added, “I would like to thank everyone; give them my thanks and a hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much."
During his long career, he won the European Championship, the Champions League, La Liga, the Primeira Liga, and so many other awards.