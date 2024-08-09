Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to retiring Portuguese friend Pepe

Real Madrid legend Pepe announced his retirement from professional football

  • August 09, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to his Portugal and Real Madrid teammate and friend Pepe after he announced his retirement on Thursday, August 8.

Five-time The Ballon d'Or award winner shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram to show his respect and love for his fellow nation.

He wrote, “No words to express how much you mean to me, my friend. We won everything there was to win on the field, but the biggest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique, my brother. Thank you for so much.”


The 39-year-old also posted a nostalgic photo album, featuring fond memories and big achievement moments he shared with Pepe over the years.

The two soccer stars have played for more than ten years together on the national team.

Real Madrid Legend Pepe Announces Retirement

As per Goal, former Real Madrid and Portugal star Pepe announced his retirement after playing 23 years as a professional footballer.

Pepe announced his retirement with a long YouTube video named "Obrigado (Thank you)."

He said, “I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I cannot fail to thank all the presidents who believed in me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I have been to, they are the soul and essence of the national team.”

Pepe also thanked his teammates, coaches, fans, Jorge Mendes, Gestifute, mother, wife, friends, family, and his children.

Pepe added, “I would like to thank everyone; give them my thanks and a hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much."

During his long career, he won the European Championship, the Champions League, La Liga, the Primeira Liga, and so many other awards.

Sports News

Arshad Nadeem wins Pakistan’s first Olympics gold in 32 years
Arshad Nadeem sets sights on Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold
Shaheen Afridi teams up with UK football club Manchester United for kit launch
Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Rafael Nadal makes shocking announcement ahead of 2024 US Open
New England Patriots drop ‘interest’ in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification
Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics
Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat
Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing
Bangladesh cricket team’s tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics