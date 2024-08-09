Katy Perry drops powerful music video for her new song 'Lifetimes'

Katy Perry has set the internet ablaze with a powerful music video for her new song, Lifetimes.
After releasing Woman’s World, Katy decided to surprise her fans with a new track from her upcoming album 143.
Lifetimes was produced by Dr. Luke Gottwald and Vaughn Oliver, and Stillz directed it.
The Last Friday Night singer shared the meaning behind her new single in a press release.
She said, “‘Lifetimes’ is a song about eternal love. I wrote it with my good friend and long-time collaborator Sarah Hudson, along with the incredible Vaughn Oliver. It’s about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life.”
The renowned musician revealed that soulmate does not always necessary means “a partner”, sometimes if can be a friend of a pet.
Katy further explained, “Personally, I don’t think a soulmate will always come in the form of a partner. It can come in all different ways, a child, a best friend, a pet. You’ll find each other, over and over again, for lifetimes.”
The name of her upcoming album, 143, is a secret code word for love.
143 will be released in September 20 via Capitol.