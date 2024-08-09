Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle consider risks of Colombia tour amid UK security concerns

The Duke of Sussex indicates security threat for Meghan Markle

  • August 09, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carefully considered the potential risks of their planned tour in Colombia, amid growing security concerns and heightened scrutiny from the UK.

While conversing at The Royal Record podcast, Cameron Walker and Svar Nanan-Sen talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming trip to Colombia.

Cameron said, "When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan, Harry said in the ITV documentary he is worried about somebody reading something negative about him and Meghan in the UK press, which then sparks a so-called kind of lone wolf attack on them.”

"That's what Prince Harry is worried about here."

However, Svar added, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has only just really travelled to Colombia, she went in November 2023, less than a year ago.”

The commentator continued, “So there is an aspect to this where, does Prince Harry actually feel Colombia for him and Meghan is safer than going to the UK now?"

Cameron reacted, "Well, Harry and Meghan obviously had to weigh up the risks here and they have decided that they are going to accept the invitation from the Colombian Government.

He continued, "I'm sure they will very much be focused on highlighting online safety as well as Meghan with women in leadership and of course, the Conference of Ending Violence Against Children, which we don't expect them to go to, but clearly the visit is happening the same year that the conference is going on."

Earlier During his interview with Prince Harry opened up about his security concerns related taking Meghan Markle to the UK.

