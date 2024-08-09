Entertainment

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce breaks silence on Vienna concert terrorism threats

  • August 09, 2024
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was reportedly the first person to reach out to the singer after her Vienna concert was cancelled amid serious terrorism threats.

The 34-year-old NFL player was very “concerned” for Taylor and talked to the Lover crooner for “hours” on call.

Taylor’s Vienna concert was cancelled after at least two suspects were arrested over the terror plot, who had chemical and biological substances to build a bomb.

An insider has exclusively spoken to the US Sun about what went right after Taylor’s show was cancelled for security concerns.

"Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation," the source revealed.

They continued, "You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note.”

"He always wants to make her laugh, and he loves to hear her laugh and feel good. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better,” the insider added.

According to the source, although Travis had returned to US after spending most of his summer with the 13-time Grammy winner, he was just a call away from Taylor if she needs him.

"It’s not easy to deal with that distance, and he wants to be very supportive and [let her know] that she can count on him," the source said.

"He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him, and they did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday as it’s not a common situation to deal with, and he always wants to be Taylor’s rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens” confirmed the insider.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since October 2023.

