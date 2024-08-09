Trending

Alia Bhatt's reason for not working with uncle Vikram Bhatt laid bare
Vikram Bhatt has finally revealed the reason why Alia Bhatt has not worked with him.

While conversing with News 18, the Raaz franchise director explained why he hasn’t collaborated with the Heart Of Stone star.

He said, “I don’t think I make the kind of films that Alia Bhatt would be interested in. She has her own universe and choices.”

The 1920 director added that he had never asked Mahesh Bhatt to cast her in any of his productions and that he never expected to work with her.

He mentioned that his and Mahesh's relationship is not related to their families and that Alia could not be interested in his projects.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has a unique career path and choices, according to Vikram, who said he has never approached Mahesh to recommend Alia for a part.

He said Alia “has chosen not to latch onto some star or become the second heroine to a third hero. She has refused to do that."

However, Vikram Bhatt hasn’t worked with Alia, he has had professional relationships with other members of the Bhatt family as he collaborated with his nephew Emraan Hashmi on films like Kasoor and Footpath. 

