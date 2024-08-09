Billie Eilish to light up 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with stellar performance

Billie Eilish is on deck to dazzle the audience at the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony!
As reported by Variety on Thursday, August 8, the Birds of a Feather singer is gearing up to light the stage alongside Snoop Dogg and the iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Pepper for the final ceremony of the Olympics to be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024.
The performances are expected to showcase a mashup of live and pre-recorded segments that is set to be presented from Los Angeles.
Just a week ago, it was leaked that the Olympics Closing Ceremony will feature a series of Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated motorcycle stunts in France after the musical performances from LA.
With the legendary singers like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performing for the Paris opening ceremony, music has surely been a hugely- celebratory element of the show.
To note, it was the first ever live performance of the iconic My Heart Will Go On singer after a four-year hiatus from the career due to Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).
Moreover, at the conclusion of the ceremony, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic Torch, marking LA as the next host city for the 2028 Summer Games.