Kim Yoo Jung takes on ‘manipulative’ role in upcoming drama ‘Dear X’

Kim Yoo Jung is all set to grace the screens with her darkest role yet in the upcoming romantic thriller drama Dear X.
The cast for the eagerly anticipated drama was finally revealed by TVING on Thursday, August 8, which confirmed Kim Yoo Jung as the lead actress alongside the Moon in the Day actor, Kim Young Dae, after initial discussions earlier this year.
Dear X, an upcoming thrilling romance inspired by Ban Ki Woon’s webtoon of the same title, weaves an enthralling story of love, ambition, and redemption.
The story revolves around a talented and gorgeous actress, Baek Ah Jin, who has rose to fame through her manipulative nature, and nothing can stop her from achieving something she puts her heart into.
However, her world turns upside down after a tragic fall. With her own struggles to be counted, the drama will focus on a moving love story between Baek Ah Jin and a devoted man who will never leave her side come what may.
Besides Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Young Dae, the forthcoming drama will also cast a spotlight on Kim Do Hoon and Lee Yul Eum as the second lead pair.
Dear X, under the direction of the iconic Goblin director, Lee Eung Bok, is expected to premiere in the latter half of the year with a total of twelve episodes.