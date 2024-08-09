Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has announced a significant update that its highest-paid subscription plan, X Premium+, will now be completely ad-free.
The change, revealed in a social media post on Thursday, marks a major shift in the platform's subscription offerings.
Introduced in 2023, X Premium+ is now fully ad-free, a notable upgrade from its previous version where ads were only removed from the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ pages.
This plan, alongside Basic and Premium subscriptions, now represents one of three subscription options available to users.
In addition to an ad-free experience, X Premium+ includes several benefits such as the ability to edit posts, post longer videos, and use encrypted direct messages.
Subscribers also gain access to creator tools, including X Pro, Analytics, and Media Studio.
The plan allows users to monetize their content through revenue from ads displayed in replies and offers a blue check mark to verified accounts.