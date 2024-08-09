Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update

X introduced multiple new subscription plans following Elon Musk's takeover in late 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update
Elon Musk’s X enhances Premium+ plan with major update

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has announced a significant update that its highest-paid subscription plan, X Premium+, will now be completely ad-free.

The change, revealed in a social media post on Thursday, marks a major shift in the platform's subscription offerings.

Introduced in 2023, X Premium+ is now fully ad-free, a notable upgrade from its previous version where ads were only removed from the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ pages.

This plan, alongside Basic and Premium subscriptions, now represents one of three subscription options available to users.

In addition to an ad-free experience, X Premium+ includes several benefits such as the ability to edit posts, post longer videos, and use encrypted direct messages.

Subscribers also gain access to creator tools, including X Pro, Analytics, and Media Studio.

The plan allows users to monetize their content through revenue from ads displayed in replies and offers a blue check mark to verified accounts.

Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?

Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report

ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Sci-Tech News

Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
ChatGPT voice mode could spark emotional bonds with AI, report
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire risk
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
China lunar samples reveal groundbreaking discovery: Water on Moon?
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Google's search dominance is illegal monopoly, US court declares
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
OpenAI withholds powerful AI tool amid fear of backlash
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
WhatsApp soon allows users to send voice messages to Meta AI
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Turkey blocks Instagram access amid ‘censoring’ Hamas-related content
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Intel's weak performance drags down semiconductor stocks globally
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Spotify reintroduces 'lyrics' feature for free users