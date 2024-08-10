Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly "doing well" and "focused" on his work amid the divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez.
As per PEOPLE, the source said, “Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop," adding, "The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too."
The source added, “"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either.”
They continued, "He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”
Earlier, a source shared that the 51-year old star, is still residing in the Brentwood, California rental house that he previously rented out when he and Lopez, 55, were reportedly living apart.
Affleck has not yet moved into the Los Angeles house that he recently bought.
After Lopez cancelled her tour and subsequently spent the majority of the previous two months on vacation in Europe and the Hamptons, New York, the pair have been apart for the majority of the summer.
Bennifer was married in 2022 but marriage has been the subject of significant public scrutiny since May.