Entertainment

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage has been facing significant public scrutiny since May

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly "doing well" and "focused" on his work amid the divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez.

As per PEOPLE, the source said, “Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop," adding, "The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too."

The source added, “"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either.”

They continued, "He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Earlier, a source shared that the 51-year old star, is still residing in the Brentwood, California rental house that he previously rented out when he and Lopez, 55, were reportedly living apart.

Affleck has not yet moved into the Los Angeles house that he recently bought.

After Lopez cancelled her tour and subsequently spent the majority of the previous two months on vacation in Europe and the Hamptons, New York, the pair have been apart for the majority of the summer.

Bennifer was married in 2022 but marriage has been the subject of significant public scrutiny since May.

James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23

James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23
Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video

Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video
Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound

Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
'Toy Story 5' first look reveals new adventures of Woody and the Gang
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
‘Incredibles 3’ in works with Brad Bird returning to Pixar
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Adele breaks silence on engagement rumours with Rich Paul
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie plot: Here’s what we know so far
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'irrelevant' to Prince William, Kate
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ rakes in $7M on opening day
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Channing Tatum compares working with Fiancée Zoë Kravitz as creating 'marriage'
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
BTS Suga's DUI case investigation takes dramatic turn
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Kim Yoo Jung takes on ‘manipulative’ role in upcoming drama ‘Dear X’