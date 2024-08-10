Selena Gomez, David Henrie cast nostalgic spell in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez and David Henrie have gotten back to their Disney roots in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
The on-screen sibling duo have reunited for new wizards adventures.
On Friday, Disney revealed a first look into the most anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series titled, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
In the heartwarming BTS footage, Selena and David teamed up to reprise their roles.
The official synopsis of the show read, the sequel series will follow "an adult Justin Russo (Henrie) who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).”
The synopsis continues, "When Justin’s sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."
Selena said in the beginning of the clip as she arrived on the set, "This is where it all started. We're home."
In another shot, producers introduces the cast and the main leads.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.