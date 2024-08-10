Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56

Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube and one of the early employees at Google, has passed away on Friday, at the age of 56.
Her husband, Dennis Troper, confirmed her passing on Facebook, noting, "It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer."
Wojcicki, a key figure in Google’s early days, was known for her role in transforming Google from a small startup into a major tech giant.
She served as YouTube’s CEO for nine years before stepping down in 2023.
Meanwhile, Google’s Chief Executive, Sundar Pichai, shared his grief on social media, expressing, "She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her."