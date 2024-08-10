World

Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56

Susan Wojcicki served as YouTube’s CEO for nine years

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56
Tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56

Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube and one of the early employees at Google, has passed away on Friday, at the age of 56.

Her husband, Dennis Troper, confirmed her passing on Facebook, noting, "It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer."

Wojcicki, a key figure in Google’s early days, was known for her role in transforming Google from a small startup into a major tech giant.

She served as YouTube’s CEO for nine years before stepping down in 2023.

Meanwhile, Google’s Chief Executive, Sundar Pichai, shared his grief on social media, expressing, "She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her."

James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23

James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23
Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video

Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video
Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound

Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

World News

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees Spain to avoid arrest
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Biden administration to lift ban on US offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Russia struggles to counter Ukraine's attack on Lipetsk region
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Vienna Authorities detain suspects in plot against Taylor Swift concert
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
British Airways axes flights from London Heathrow to Beijing for THIS reason
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Venezuelan President Maduro blocks X after clash with Musk: ‘Elon Musk out!’
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks in Cairo
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated presidential debate set for September
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Everything You Need to Know About Sheikh Hasina's Asylum Plans
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head