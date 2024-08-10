Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's pampering knacks

Trending

  August 10, 2024
Mahira Khan, who got married to her love Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in Bhurban back in January, affectionately spoke up about her husband in a chit chat session with Mashion. 

The Bin Roye actress turned to her Instagram space on Friday and shared an interesting reel in which she first time opened up about her husband.


Talking about her most favourite gift from husband, she said, "I love all the presents my husband give to me but I have lost the latest one, I think it has been stolen by someone, and who so ever has stolen that, will go to hell because my husband thinks that I lost it deliberately but I didn’t."

She added, "Out of all the presents my husband gets me, I love the beautiful bangles that he gives me every week."

During the same chit chat session she also took fans on a virtual tour of her closet.

The video shot in the cozy corner of her elegant wardrobe have delighted her fans, who showered all the love on her. 

One wrote, " I don't know why but my heart fills with so much joy whenever she says 'my husband."'

" People get older when they age but you are ageing like fine wine," the other penned. 

Known for her acting prowess, Mahira Khan decided to give her career a boost with her foray into the fashion and lifestyle industry by launching her own brand M by Mahira.

