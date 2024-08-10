Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for 'The Bluff'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024


Priyanka Chopra will be finally heading back home after a long schedule of The Bluff filming in Australia. 

On her Instagram stories this Friday, the Citadel actress gave her fans a peek as to how she is wrapping up shoot. 

In the video shared the mom of one was wearing a sheet mask and her energy was truly relatable. 

PeeCee could be heard saying,  "Yes, this is my morning mask, no judgment. Last day at The Bluff today—exciting stuff—and going back home tomorrow. Yay!"

The global superstar is no stranger to shooting intense action sequences frequently documenting behind-the-scene moments from the Bluff sets. 

Prior to this, the Bajirao Mastani star posted a video of herself looking radiant as she takes a ride in her car. 

To note, PeeCee was not alone on tour as her little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas accompanied her on the work-related trip to Australia. 

Priyanka Chopra exchanged wedding vows with American country singer Nick Jonas in two separate ceremonies back in 2018. 

After years of being married, the two welcomed a cute daughter via surrogacy. 

