Trending

Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

Netizens warn Kiara Advani to watch her man as he strikes intimate poses with a model on ramp walk

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Netizens warn Kiara Advani to watch her man as he strikes intimate poses with a model on ramp walk
Netizens warn Kiara Advani to watch her man as he strikes intimate poses with a model on ramp walk 

Sidharth Malhotra held a model close while walking the ramp in Delhi and this in turn has generated a lot of chatter on social media. 

A video of Sid has been going viral for all the right reasons and netizens reaction has left the world in splits. 

In the reel, the Student of the Year actor was seen going bold as he strikes some intense poses with the model. 

The video kicked off with the model pulling the actor by his collar after which the two cozy up to each other for camera clicks. 


For the star-studded night, the Shershaah star brings back the 70's retro theme in a tuxedo while the model stunned in a gold shimmery outfit. 

As the footage did rounds fans began reacting to the situation. 

One wrote, " Kiara crying in the corner." 

The other commented, " Why am I feeling another failed marriage is coming." 

" Kiara watch your man out," the third penned.

The fourth added, " Kiara bhabi will be waiting with slipper." 

The evening was  not just about this viral moment though as it was a grand affair that paid homage to retro styles, with models sporting outfits reminiscent of the bygone era. 

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman opened the show with her surprising appearance further amplified by singer Saba Azad's lively performance and then Sidharth Malhotra's bold moves. 

FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo

FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users

YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Trending News

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Shraddha Kapoor calls Aarohi a 'special character' in her career
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for 'The Bluff'
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's pampering knacks
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Sajal Aly lights up fans' weekend with a mirror selfie
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' features an India-Pakistan partition scene in train
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Mahira Khan spreads nostalgia on best friend Sheheryar Munawar's birthday
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Wahaj Ali acknowledges gracious hosting on US tour: 'Heartfelt thankyou'
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Out of the box now! Sheheryar Munawar confirms relationship with Maheen Siddiqui
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Farhan Akhtar preferred Hrithik Roshan in ‘Don’ over Shah Rukh Khan?
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt’s reason for not working with uncle Vikram Bhatt laid bare