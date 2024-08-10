Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

Sidharth Malhotra held a model close while walking the ramp in Delhi and this in turn has generated a lot of chatter on social media.
A video of Sid has been going viral for all the right reasons and netizens reaction has left the world in splits.
In the reel, the Student of the Year actor was seen going bold as he strikes some intense poses with the model.
The video kicked off with the model pulling the actor by his collar after which the two cozy up to each other for camera clicks.
For the star-studded night, the Shershaah star brings back the 70's retro theme in a tuxedo while the model stunned in a gold shimmery outfit.
As the footage did rounds fans began reacting to the situation.
One wrote, " Kiara crying in the corner."
The other commented, " Why am I feeling another failed marriage is coming."
" Kiara watch your man out," the third penned.
The fourth added, " Kiara bhabi will be waiting with slipper."
The evening was not just about this viral moment though as it was a grand affair that paid homage to retro styles, with models sporting outfits reminiscent of the bygone era.
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman opened the show with her surprising appearance further amplified by singer Saba Azad's lively performance and then Sidharth Malhotra's bold moves.