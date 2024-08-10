Zara Tindall’s secret nickname leaked after Princess Eugenie’s slip-up

Princess Eugenie accidentally revealed a one-word nickname she uses for her cousin Zara Tindall.
In an emotional Instagram post, Princess Eugenie celebrated her cousin Zara's athletic accomplishments and revealed her affectionate nickname for her, as she mention her with "Z."
Eugenie posted a flashback photo from London 2012, when Zara was a member of the equestrian eventing squad and took home a silver medal, to commemorate the current Paris Olympics.
She captioned the post, “The Olympics is one of the best things in our world. It's such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations.
Princess Eugenie continued, "Some of my most favourite memories from 2012 was being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!"
Twelve years ago, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry, Eugenie, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips were all there at Greenwich Park to support Zara, along with Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice.