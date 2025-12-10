Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Royal

Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery

Meghan Markle writes heartwarming letter her father Thomas Markle after his painful leg amputation

  • By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery
Meghan Markle confirms sending emotional letter to dad Thomas after surgery

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she sent a letter to her father Thomas Markle after his painful leg amputation.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had cut off ties with her estranged dad since wedding to Prince Harry, has sent a handwritten note to him as he recovers from life-saving surgery in the Philippines.

She has given an exclusive statement via a spokesperson, confirming Tomas has received letter of his daughter.

The statement read, "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.”

You Might Like:

Meghan’s message continued, "With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."

During his latest health scare, Thomas gave an interview to Daily Mail, stating he's open to making amends with his estranged daughter and getting to know his grandchildren, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet.

He revealed, "I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."

For those unversed, Thomas had to get his foot and lower leg amputated recently through a major surgery.

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal

Royal family delights fans with festive Christmas cake house reveal
Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy
Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit

Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit
King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting

King Felipe, Queen Letizia open rarely-used palace for major annual meeting
Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy

Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy
King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE

King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE
Prince William reacts to zoologist Lain Douglas-Hamilton's tragic demise

Prince William reacts to zoologist Lain Douglas-Hamilton's tragic demise
King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony

King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony
King Charles shares delightful video message ahead of his historical speech

King Charles shares delightful video message ahead of his historical speech

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration
Meghan Markle named 'villain of the year' amid no contact with father

Meghan Markle named 'villain of the year' amid no contact with father

Latest News

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication

FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication