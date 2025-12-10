Meghan Markle has confirmed that she sent a letter to her father Thomas Markle after his painful leg amputation.
The Duchess of Sussex, who had cut off ties with her estranged dad since wedding to Prince Harry, has sent a handwritten note to him as he recovers from life-saving surgery in the Philippines.
She has given an exclusive statement via a spokesperson, confirming Tomas has received letter of his daughter.
The statement read, "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.”
Meghan’s message continued, "With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."
During his latest health scare, Thomas gave an interview to Daily Mail, stating he's open to making amends with his estranged daughter and getting to know his grandchildren, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet.
He revealed, "I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."
For those unversed, Thomas had to get his foot and lower leg amputated recently through a major surgery.