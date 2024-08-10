Justin Bieber lashes out at fans to protect pregnant Hailey Bieber

Entertainment

  • August 10, 2024


Justin Bieber has proven that he'll stop at nothing to protect his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber.

The Sorry singer, who is expecting his first child with Hailey, got into a heated argument with some teenagers during recent outing with wife.

A viral video surfaced on Thursday showing Bieber yelling at a group of teenagers in the lobby of West Hollywood's Waldorf Astoria hotel.

The 30-year-old singer could be seen looking nearly unrecognizable in scruffy attire and confronting the group of youngsters, angrily questioning them about what they found "so funny" and gesturing for them to move away.

According to sources, Justin was meeting his pregnant wife Hailey at the hotel when the group of 8 teenagers, who were attending a bar mitzvah, began following him around and yelling at him.

Despite initially asking them to back off politely due to his limited security, Justin grew frustrated when they continued to film him.

As per TMZ, Bieber was “just worried about his wife's safety.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared the exciting news of pregnancy with their fans in May, by posting photos of Hailey cradling her baby bump during a surprise vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

The couple, who have been married since September 2018, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

