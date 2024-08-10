Entertainment

Ben Affleck's sequel 'The Accountant 2' gets theatrical release date

Amazon MGM has announced a release date for the Ben Affleck's highly anticipated sequel of 'The Accountant'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Ben Afflecks sequel The Accountant 2 gets theatrical release date
Ben Affleck's sequel 'The Accountant 2' gets theatrical release date

Amazon MGM has announced a release date for the highly anticipated sequel to Ben Affleck's 2016 crime drama, The Accountant.

The follow-up film, also titled The Accountant 2, is set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.

Affleck starrer sequel has been in the works for some time, with little details emerging until now.

According to Deadline, filming is expected to begin this year, with Amazon MGM backing the project. The film will be the only studio feature to release on that date.

However, one notable absence from the cast list is Anna Kendrick, who played a starring role in the original film.

 Kendrick's return for the sequel has not been confirmed, possibly due to her involvement in another highly anticipated follow-up, A Simple Favor 2.

The story follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) as he's pulled back in by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to solve the murder of her former boss. With the help of his estranged but deadly brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and unorthodox methods to unravel the mystery.

The Accountant, released by Warner Bros in 2016 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study

Mediterranean diet can reduce stress and anxiety, study
Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’

Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’
Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture

Janhvi Kapoor all smiles with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in unseen picture

Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move

Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move

Entertainment News

Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Justin Bieber lashes out at fans to protect pregnant Hailey Bieber
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Selena Gomez, David Henrie cast nostalgic spell in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
'Toy Story 5' first look reveals new adventures of Woody and the Gang
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
‘Incredibles 3’ in works with Brad Bird returning to Pixar
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Adele breaks silence on engagement rumours with Rich Paul
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie plot: Here’s what we know so far
Tesla shakes Cybertruck market with THIS move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'irrelevant' to Prince William, Kate