Ben Affleck's sequel 'The Accountant 2' gets theatrical release date

Amazon MGM has announced a release date for the highly anticipated sequel to Ben Affleck's 2016 crime drama, The Accountant.
The follow-up film, also titled The Accountant 2, is set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.
Affleck starrer sequel has been in the works for some time, with little details emerging until now.
According to Deadline, filming is expected to begin this year, with Amazon MGM backing the project. The film will be the only studio feature to release on that date.
However, one notable absence from the cast list is Anna Kendrick, who played a starring role in the original film.
Kendrick's return for the sequel has not been confirmed, possibly due to her involvement in another highly anticipated follow-up, A Simple Favor 2.
The story follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) as he's pulled back in by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to solve the murder of her former boss. With the help of his estranged but deadly brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and unorthodox methods to unravel the mystery.
The Accountant, released by Warner Bros in 2016 is currently streaming on Netflix.